European stock markets rebounded slightly Monday after US lender First Citizens bought most of collapsed rival Silicon Valley Bank, easing fears of a sector crisis. Frankfurt rallied 1.3 percent, with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European equities rebound on SVB sale - March 27, 2023
- Indian Equities Close Higher on Monday Following Reports of Silicon Valley Bank Rescue Deal - March 27, 2023
- Mideast Stocks: Gulf equities open mixed amid rising oil prices - March 27, 2023