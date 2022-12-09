European equities were poised to close out the week lower, despite seeing gains over the last three sessions as American depositary receipts of European stocks were down 0.38% higher at 1,105.56 on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Rise Modestly Friday, But End Week Lower - December 9, 2022
- Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Higher Again in Friday Trading - December 9, 2022
- Equities boosted by China news before rate calls - December 9, 2022