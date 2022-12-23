European equities were trading modestly higher Friday, as American depositary receipts of European stocks gained 0.2% to 1,097.14 on the S&P Europe Select ADR Index, and ended the week up nearly 1%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Rise Modestly in Friday Trading, End Week Up 1% - December 23, 2022
- Equities tumble nearly 2 pc; Sensex settles below 60k - December 23, 2022
- Record Weekly Outflows Cap Worst Year for Equities Since 2008 - December 23, 2022