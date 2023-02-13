In Asia on Monday, equities fell on growing expectations that US interest rates will go much higher and for longer than previously thought. While US inflation has been trending down for several months …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European equities rise on hopes of inflation slowdown - February 13, 2023
- Selling Across Nearly All Sectors Drag Indian Equities to End Lower - February 13, 2023
- BlackRock fundamental equities co-head replaced following departure - February 13, 2023