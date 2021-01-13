European shares rose after a shaky start and the dollar edged up on Wednesday, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell from 10-month highs, helped by policymakers pushing back against talk of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- European equities drift as countries extend Covid lockdowns - January 13, 2021
- GLOBAL MARKETS-European equities rise; U.S. yields ease after pushback on taper talk - January 13, 2021
- European equities rise; U.S. yields ease after pushback on taper talk - January 13, 2021