Futures point to a bullish start to the day for the majors. Monetary policy support from the PBoC is expected, with no stats out of the Eurozone to spook the majors.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Risk Pendulum Swings in Favor of the Bulls Ahead of the Open - February 19, 2020
- Equities are the ‘only game in town’ as China’s growth slows amid coronavirus crisis: Natixis - February 18, 2020
- EMERGING MARKETS-Latam equities at one-week low as Apple warning sours risk appetite - February 18, 2020