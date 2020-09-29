It’s a busier day ahead on the economic calendar. Member state inflation figures and U.S consumer confidence will influence the majors.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: September Inflation and U.S Consumer Confidence in Focus - September 28, 2020
- Australia shares tipped to follow global equities higher, New Zealand rises - September 28, 2020
- Australia shares tipped to follow global equities higher, NZ rises - September 28, 2020