After a quiet day on Thursday, it’s a busy day ahead, with service sector PMIs and Eurozone retail sales in focus. The key stat of the day, however, will be U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Service Sector PMIs and U.S NFP numbers in Focus - September 2, 2021
- Asian equities see foreign outflows for fourth straight month in August - September 2, 2021
- Access Bank, Zenith Bank, others take the equities market up by N35.44 billion - September 2, 2021