European equities traded in the US as American depositary receipts kicked off the week lower in Monday’s trading session, declining 0.56% to 1,292.01 on the S&P Europe Select ADR Index. From …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Kick Off Week Lower in Monday Trading - February 5, 2024
- Vanguard Sees Expectations For U.S. Equities Rising - February 5, 2024
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities fall, as Treasury yields jump - February 5, 2024