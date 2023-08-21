European equities traded in the US as American depositary receipts were edging higher Monday, up 0.3% to 1,195.23 on the S&P Europe Select ADR Index. From continental Europe, the gainers were led by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Higher Monday - August 21, 2023
- Equities investors earn N250bn as NGX opens week bullish - August 21, 2023
- U.S. investors still have room to boost equities exposure if the economy comes in for a soft landing: Goldman Sachs - August 21, 2023