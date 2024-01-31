The Pan-European STOXX600 major equity index eked out a slim gain of 0.07%, gaining a third of a point to close Wednesday at €485.97, bolstered by mega-cap stock gains in the healthcare and utilities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European equities trim gains after German CPI inflation misses the mark - January 31, 2024
- Cashing out: UK investors were ‘most negative’ last year with exodus from equities - January 31, 2024
- Q4 2023 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Earnings Call - January 31, 2024