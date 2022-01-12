It’s another big day ahead for the markets. We would expect stats from the Eurozone to take a back seat, with all eyes on U.S inflation figures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: U.S Inflation the Key Driver Following Powell’s Testimony - January 11, 2022
- Hopes of healthy Q3FY22 earnings results buoy equities; IT stocks rise (Roundup) - January 11, 2022
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Equities Stabilize as Sentiment Improves - January 11, 2022