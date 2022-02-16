Market reaction to Russian news of withdrawing troops delivered the majors a boost on Tuesday. Geopolitics will remain a key driver today. It was a bullish day for the European majors on Tuesday. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: U.S Retail Sales and the FED in Focus - February 15, 2022
- Smart investing: Know how you can invest in global equities - February 15, 2022
- Equities and some commodities your best bets in an inflationary environment, says BlackRock’s Kosterich - February 15, 2022