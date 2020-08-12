With economic data on the lighter side from the Eurozone, U.S weekly jobless claims, the latest COVID-19 numbers, and the Capitol Hill will be in focus.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: U.S Weekly Jobless Claims, COVID-19, and Geopolitics in Focus - August 12, 2020
- In Covid times, rare market unison as bullion, equities on bull run - August 12, 2020
- Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.84 amid strong dollar, weak equities - August 12, 2020