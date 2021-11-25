UK’s FTSE 100 futures are currently up 15.5 points (0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,301.82 Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 19.5 points (0.46%), the cash market is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Open: Equities ready to bounce? - November 25, 2021
- Equities trade with minor cuts; Nifty slips below 17,400 - November 25, 2021
- Equities Market Investment Nosedives With N12bn Loss - November 24, 2021