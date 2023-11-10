European shares fell on Friday, hurt by higher bond yields, with comments from U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell pouring cold water on investor optimism over a peak in interest rates and bets around rate cuts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European shares decline as Powell stamps out rate peak hopes - November 10, 2023
- US Equities Decline in Choppy Trading as Treasury Yields Jump Ahead of Powell Speech - November 10, 2023
- Japanese investors slow investments in overseas bonds and equities in Oct - November 10, 2023