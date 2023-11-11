By Ankika Biswas and Bansari Mayur Kamdar (Reuters) -European shares fell on Friday, hurt by higher bond yields, as hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair doused investor optimism that interest rates have peaked,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European shares ease from 3-week high as Powell stamps out rate peak hopes - November 11, 2023
- bl.portfolio interview. Mutual Funds: Tata AMC CIO Rahul Singh on equities, high bond yields, US recession and more - November 11, 2023
- Indian equities can deliver double digit returns in 2-3 years: Pranav Haridasan, MD & CEO, Axis Securities - November 11, 2023