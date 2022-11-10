EWY invests in South Korean equities and EWY has fallen alongside other global equities over the past year or so. Click here to read why I think it’s a buy now.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EWY: South Korean Equities Likely Significantly Undervalued, Cyclically Well Positioned - November 10, 2022
- Arizona raises targets to public equities, credit - November 10, 2022
- Faddis: Given the Fed’s determination to combat inflation, investors should be bearish on equities - November 10, 2022