Executive Chairman Joel Marcus has sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Executive Chairman Joel Marcus Sells 7,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - February 29, 2024
- Moderation in earnings growth may weigh on equities this year: Vinit Sambre - February 28, 2024
- Wipro slips 2% after Kotak Equities downgrades stock to ‘sell’, sees over 15% downside - February 28, 2024