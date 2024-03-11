Kotak highlights that most PSU companies have outperformed their private peers and are trading at valuations that are well above their private counterparts on a one-year forward basis.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Exit PSU Holdings, says Kotak Institutional Equities questioning euphoria in many stocks - March 11, 2024
- Indian Economy & Equities At An Inflection Point: Where Are The Markets & Macros Headed? | CNBC TV18 - March 11, 2024
- PFAs’ allocation to domestic equities rose to N1.6trn in 2023 –PENCOM - March 10, 2024