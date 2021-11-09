Expect good momentum in Chinese equities in 2022, UBS says

UBS’ Head of China Global Markets Tommy Fang discusses his outlook for Chinese stocks and the country’s economic trajectory. He speaks on the sidelines of the UBS European Conference.
