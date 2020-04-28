Thomas Fang of UBS says lagging China data could be “pretty harsh” in May, contributing to volatility as investors look ahead to the National People’s Congress and monitor the global coronavirus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Expect near-term volatility in Chinese equities: UBS - April 27, 2020
- Equities Rally And The Dollar Eases To Start The Week - April 27, 2020
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities: 1Q Earnings Snapshot - April 27, 2020