US benchmark equity indexes notched gains Monday ahead of a key inflation report due out Tuesday that is likely to show a further slowdown in January’s annual inflation. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Expectations for Annual Inflation to Cool Lift Equities - February 13, 2023
- Expectations for Annual Inflation to Cool Further Drive Equities Higher - February 13, 2023
- Global Equities: International Diversification within Our Model Portfolios - February 13, 2023