US equity indexes and government bond yields searched for direction after existing home sales slumped to the lowest level in six months and retailers set out disappointing guidance. The Nasdaq …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Falling Existing Home Sales Keep US Equities Mixed - August 22, 2023
- Cyclical stocks lift UK equities off six-week lows; Wood Group rises - August 22, 2023
- Indian Equities Close Flat, Weighed Down by Worries Over US Rate Hikes, Weak Chinese Economy - August 22, 2023