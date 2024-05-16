JPMorgan Asset Management strategist Sylvia Sheng says she “likes US, Europe and a little bit of Japan” while maintaining an overweight position on equities. She also discusses earnings growth, fixed income allocations and China’s recent stock market rally.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Favor US, European and Japanese Equities, JPMorgan Says - May 16, 2024
- US Stocks Gain, Shrugging Off Inflation Report - May 16, 2024
- Dollar sags as slower US inflation boosts rate cut expectations - May 15, 2024