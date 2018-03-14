Fears of a trade war keep a lid on equities

Simmering fears of a global trade war overshadowed robust data from China and kept government bond yields low in the US and Europe on Wednesday, with US stocks sinking into the red amid a drop in industrial shares. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday …
