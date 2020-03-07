I updated my economic composite with data from the February BLS employment report released on Friday, March 6. The gain in nonfarm payroll of 273,000 was well ahead of the consensus forecast of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- February Employment Update: Model Signaling Slowdown; Equities Unattractive - March 7, 2020
- Friday’s Stock Market Close: US Equities Finish Turbulent Week With Another Sell-Off, Yields Plunge - March 6, 2020
- Equities Plummet, Virus Fear Is Rising Fast, The Earnings Outlook Is In Jeopardy - March 6, 2020