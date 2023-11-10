Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is leaving the door open for additional interest rate hikes to defeat inflation, he said Thursday in prepared remarks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Domestic equities trade in a constrained range - November 10, 2023
- Fed Chair Powell: The US economy may be more resistant to interest rates - November 10, 2023
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility - November 10, 2023