The benchmark US stock futures were edging higher before the opening bell on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from providing fresh clues on monetary policy during a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fed Chief’s Lack of Fresh Clues on Monetary Policy Drive Equities Into Green Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Gain - January 11, 2023
- Hill: Be cautious investing in equities ahead of tomorrow’s CPI print - January 11, 2023
- 7 in 10 Singapore fund managers see 10-20% upside to Asian equities in 2023 - January 11, 2023