U.S. Fed raised rates by 25 bps. Chair Powell doesn’t see rate cuts this year. U.S. Bank’s Lisa Erickson shares what it means for equities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fed just ruled out rate cuts this year: ‘be cautious on equities’ - February 1, 2023
- Bursa jumps as Fed’s optimistic remarks send global equities higher - February 1, 2023
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript - February 1, 2023