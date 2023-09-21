In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed interest rate to remain at current levels, its make or break for FMCG stocks ami …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fed meet: What does US Fed’s hawkish pause imply for equities? - September 20, 2023
- S&P 500 down forty points after Hawkish Fed knocks back equities - September 20, 2023
- UK Equities See Boost Led by Residential Construction Firms; Pound Weakens Slightly - September 20, 2023