US benchmark indices fell in midday trading on Monday, extending losses from last week amid concerns that the Federal Open Market Committee’s higher rate outlook for 2023 could tip the economy into a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fed’s Higher Rate Outlook Continues to Dent Equities - December 19, 2022
- Fed Speakers Reinforcing FOMC’s Hawkish Policy Stance Weakens Investment Sentiment for US Equities - December 19, 2022
- European Equities Lose Early Momentum, Remain Relatively Flat in Monday Trading - December 19, 2022