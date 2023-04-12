Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 342.84 crore worth of shares on April 11, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange of India showed. They were net sellers of about $2.74 billion so far this year. In 2022, FIIs sold shares worth $13.41 billion.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FIIs bought over $1 billion of local equities in past seven sessions - April 11, 2023
- Appetite for Equities Mixed Ahead of Wednesday’s Consumer Inflation Report - April 11, 2023
- Equities investors anticipate market catalyst - April 11, 2023