The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been on selling spree in the Indian equities market for past three consecutive months. Their net cash outflow in the equities for October month stood at Rs 551 crore. By clicking on submit button, you …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FIIs continue to sell equities in October - October 8, 2017
- Citibank pondering establishing cash equities business in China - October 8, 2017
- 32 Of 80 MoPay Canadian Equities Flaunt ‘Safer’ Dividends For October - October 8, 2017