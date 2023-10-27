Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Thursday, October 26, on F&O expiry day as domestic markets settled lower for the sixth straight session. The domestic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FIIs offload ₹1,500 crore in Indian equities, DIIs invest ₹314 crore as Nifty50 snaps 6-day losing streak - October 27, 2023
- Stav Equities Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Brooklyn Apartment Building - October 27, 2023
- The ‘Magnificent 7’ stocks are struggling, shedding a staggering $1.2 trillion in market value since US equities peaked in July - October 27, 2023