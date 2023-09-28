As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,711.39 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹14,075.61 crore — resulting in an outflow of ₹3,364.22 crore on Thursday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FIIs offload ₹3,364 crore in Indian equities as US bond yields rise to 16 year-high; DIIs are net buyers - September 28, 2023
- Unveiling Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s Dividend Performance and Sustainability - September 28, 2023
- Foreign funds sold record amount of Japan equities last week as Nikkei sold off 2% today - September 28, 2023