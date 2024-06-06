In the first two months of FY24, the FPIs have sold $4.10 Billion of Indian equities, largely on the back of political uncertainty and the rising VIX. After selling $1.04 Billion of equities in April …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FIIs sell Indian equities worth $3.06 Billion in May 2024 - June 6, 2024
- Election fallout: Maintain overweight on equities, with large-cap tilt - June 6, 2024
- Why equities are your ‘best opportunity’ to beat inflation - June 5, 2024