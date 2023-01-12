Investors will eye the impact of the rate hike by the US Fed on economic growth. While the continuing Ukraine-Russia war may further impact commodity prices, a resolution of the conflict could be a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Rupee Rises To 81.54 Against US Dollar On Firm Trend In Indian Equities - January 12, 2023
- BlackRock shuts high conviction Aussie equities fund, appoints Pendal - January 11, 2023
- Rupee up 14 paise to 81.54 per dollar amid firm trend in domestic equities - January 11, 2023