Banking & financial services, capital goods and automobiles were the favourite sectors of investment for foreign investors in the first five months of the current fiscal. According to National …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Financial services, power, capital goods and automobile drives FPI interest in equities - September 10, 2023
- FPIs turn net sellers; withdraw Rs 4,200 crore in equities in September so far - September 10, 2023
- FPIs Turn Net Sellers; Withdraw Rs 4,200 Cr In Equities In September So Far - September 10, 2023