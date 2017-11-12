FinClear seeks inroads in equities execution, clearing

Local firm FinClear, the only third-party equities clearer to be admitted to the ASX in two years, sees plenty of scope to win customers in the trading execution, clearing and settlement market. FinClear was set up in 2015 and, helped by a family office …
