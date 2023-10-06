The 10-year US treasury yield (10Y) is at its highest level since the global financial crisis. The technical chart shows a very clear uptrend. If the uptrend accelerates, then it is likely to end soon …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Focus remains on rising risk-free rates as equities flounder - October 6, 2023
- Mixed equities session seen ahead of US jobs data, FX majors generally quiet - October 6, 2023
- EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities climb ahead of US jobs data; some currencies gain - October 6, 2023