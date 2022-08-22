The change in their stance, analysts said, stems from the hope that the global central banks, especially US Fed may go soft on rate hikes as inflation cools off over the next few months.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ross Stores, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST) - August 22, 2022
- FOMO or attractive valuation? What drew FIIs back to Indian equities? - August 22, 2022
- Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EXR) - August 22, 2022