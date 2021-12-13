Foreign selling of local equities continued on Bursa Malaysia for a third consecutive week with a net outflow of RM383.76mil even as the performance of the local market was seen lagging behind that of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign funds dispose of RM383.76mil net of Bursa equities - December 12, 2021
- European Equities: A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves Omicron News and Sentiment Towards the FED in Focus - December 12, 2021
- Evergreen favours equities despite inflation - December 12, 2021