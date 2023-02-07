While investors continued to dump Malaysian stocks last week, local investors, particularly the retail buyers, were on a buying spree. (Bernama pic) KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors dumped RM380.8 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign funds dump RM380mil worth of equities on Bursa - February 6, 2023
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall with bearish U.S. equities, but Bitcoin long bets jump - February 6, 2023
- Foreign funds dump RM380.8mil in local equities - February 6, 2023