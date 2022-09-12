Combine search: “high speed rail” @author “Bhattacharjee” @category “From the Edge” Searching either words : 1MDB MAS Searching all words : “Genting Berhad” Searching Chinese phrase : “马电讯” Foreign …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign investors disposed of RM42.5m worth of equities on Bursa last week - September 11, 2022
- Foreign funds snap seven straight weeks of net inflow into Malaysian equities - September 11, 2022
- Asian Equities Extend Risk Rally as Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap - September 11, 2022