According to him, Indian equities are the most under-owned by global emerging markets active funds since 2014. He adds that while India’s weight in the MSCI EM index has increased, foreign investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Stock Market Today: US equities end mixed after Fed Minutes, Nvidia posts 769% earnings growth after the bell - February 21, 2024
- Foreign funds will be compelled to invest in Indian equities; Jefferies’ Chris Wood explains why - February 21, 2024
- Gas-focused equities spike as Chesapeake’s planned output cuts lift natgas futures - February 21, 2024