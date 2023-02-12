Foreign investors continue to desert Indian stock markets as they pulled out over Rs 9,600 crore this month so far on costlier valuation of domestic equities compared to other emerging markets. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign institutions pull out Rs 9,600 crore from Indian equities so far this month - February 12, 2023
- Sell-off continues: Foreign investors withdraw Rs 9,600 cr from Indian equities in February so far - February 12, 2023
- Choice Equities – Crocs, Inc.: An Upside Scenario For Shares To Approach $500 - February 12, 2023