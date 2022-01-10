After a continuous sell-off in the past three months or so, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have turned net buyers in the first week of January in the Indian equity segment, data showed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US, European equities fall ahead of US inflation data - January 10, 2022
- Foreign investors back in Indian equities, infuse Rs3,695 crore - January 10, 2022
- Singer Equities expands in heavy duty belting, acquires OB&E Rubber - January 10, 2022