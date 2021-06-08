Foreign investors disposed of RM135.6 million net of local equities last week compared to RM190.2 million net inflow in the preceding week, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said.
Foreign investors dispose of RM135.6 mln net of local equities last week
