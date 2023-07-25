Foreign investors showed a substantial net sell-off of approximately 1.35 trillion won (US$1.06 billion) in the equity market. Despite the foreign selling pressure, the market experienced a slight uptick,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign Investors Dump 1.35 Trillion Won Worth of Equities - July 25, 2023
- Atlantic Equities Downgrades Walt Disney Co (DIS) - July 25, 2023
- Tuesday’s Market Minute: Choppy Equities As China Ramps Stimulus - July 25, 2023